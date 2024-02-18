English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Robert Irwin, Rorie Buckey Announce Split After Over A Year Of Dating, Wish Each Other The Best

Australian television personality Robert Irwin has split with his partner of over a year, Rorie Buckey. The former couple appear to still be on good terms.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Robert Irwin with Rorie Buckey
Robert Irwin with Rorie Buckey | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Arguably among the world's most popular zookeepers, Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin, has split with his girlfriend Rorie Buckey. The news came directly from the former couple as they shared a lengthy note announcing their breakup. The two had first been linked back in November of 2022.

Advertisement

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey announce their split


Robert and Rorie took to their Instagram handles to share stories carrying a joint statement, regarding their split. The decision appears to be amicable with no hard feelings as the duo wish each other the best also affirming how deeply they respect one another. The statement also clarified that this would be the only confirmation of the news, with no further comments coming from either of them. 

Advertisement


The note read, "We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future. We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths. We won't be commenting further on this, and really appreciate your respect and privacy at this time."

Advertisement

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey's relationship timeline


For the unversed, Rorie Buckey is the niece of late actor Heath Ledger. She is currently pursuing a physiotherapy degre at Curtin University in Perth, Australia. Buckey and Irwin were first linked in November of 2022. They made their relationship official back in July of 2023 when they attended the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, hand in hand. The 2023 Earthshot Prize in Singapore marked the duo's red carpet debut.

Advertisement

 


Irwin and Buckey were not shy about their relationship and often shared glimpses of spending time with one another on their social media handles. Buckey was also on good terms with Irwin's family with the latter's sister Bindi Irwin having penned an Instagram caption about the physiotherapist in training which read, "My brother’s gorgeous girlfriend, @roriebuckey Sweetest soul, beautiful friend, I love her dearly and you’ll usually see Grace just following her around because she adores her."

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 minutes ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

16 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

16 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

17 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

17 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

4 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

6 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

6 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

6 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

7 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

7 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

7 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Robert Irwin, Rorie Buckey Announce Split After Over A Year Of Dating

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Disha's Upcoming Movie Slate Has Yodha, Kanguva & More

    Galleries16 minutes ago

  3. Premalu Wins Big At The BO, Mints Over 8 Times Its Budget Within A Week

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Ishaan's Weekend Diaries Is All About Tea, Polo

    Web Stories21 minutes ago

  5. Vishwak Sen Reveals Why His Parents Changed His Name As An Adult

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo