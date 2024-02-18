Advertisement

Arguably among the world's most popular zookeepers, Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin, has split with his girlfriend Rorie Buckey. The news came directly from the former couple as they shared a lengthy note announcing their breakup. The two had first been linked back in November of 2022.

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey announce their split



Robert and Rorie took to their Instagram handles to share stories carrying a joint statement, regarding their split. The decision appears to be amicable with no hard feelings as the duo wish each other the best also affirming how deeply they respect one another. The statement also clarified that this would be the only confirmation of the news, with no further comments coming from either of them.

The note read, "We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future. We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths. We won't be commenting further on this, and really appreciate your respect and privacy at this time."

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey's relationship timeline



For the unversed, Rorie Buckey is the niece of late actor Heath Ledger. She is currently pursuing a physiotherapy degre at Curtin University in Perth, Australia. Buckey and Irwin were first linked in November of 2022. They made their relationship official back in July of 2023 when they attended the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, hand in hand. The 2023 Earthshot Prize in Singapore marked the duo's red carpet debut.

Irwin and Buckey were not shy about their relationship and often shared glimpses of spending time with one another on their social media handles. Buckey was also on good terms with Irwin's family with the latter's sister Bindi Irwin having penned an Instagram caption about the physiotherapist in training which read, "My brother’s gorgeous girlfriend, @roriebuckey Sweetest soul, beautiful friend, I love her dearly and you’ll usually see Grace just following her around because she adores her."