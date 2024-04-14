Advertisement

Roberto Cavalli, the ace Italian designer, breathed his last on April 12. The designer and his masterpieces were celebrated not just in Italy, but globally. Several Indian actresses and celebrities embraced his designs and outfits. Take a look at the noteworthy moments of Indian actresses in the designer’s creations

Aishwarya Rai donned Roberto Cavalli’s creation thrice

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the actresses who has represented India on global platforms on multiple occasions. The most notable was the actress’ 2014 appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She walked the red carpet in Roberto’s golden fishtail gown, which became a sensation back in the day.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes red carpet | Image: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes red carpet | Image: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Miss World 2024 finale | Image: Instagram

Aishwarya also donned a cut-out sheer mermaid gown at the premiere of The Search at the Cannes Film Festival. The same year, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress donned an electric blue gown designed by Roberto for the Miss World finale night.

When Roberto Cavalli called Sonam Kapoor one of the ‘most beautiful’ women in India

In 2007 Sonam Kapoor was a special guest at the launch of Cavalli flagship store in New Delhi. The actress is also one of the select Indians who attends the Cavalli-hosted private party at Cannes. In 2011, she attended the intimate gala in a shimmery dress designed by Roberto.

Sonam Kapoor at Cavalli flagship store launch | Image: Instagram

As per PTI, in a statement, the ace designer said, “Sonam is one of the most beautiful women in India and the most promising actress of her generation, her natural elegance and amazing body embodies perfectly my designs. It was for me an obvious choice to invite her and arrive with her at my first boutique opening in India, as we have such a privileged and beautiful relationship.”

Priyanka Chopra stuns in Cavalli creations

Priyanka Chopra has also, on multiple occasions, opted for couture designed by Roberto Cavalli. She donned a reptile print gown paired with a matching long jacket for a red carpet-event. On another occasion, she slipped into a strapless glittery gown with a thigh-high slit.

Deepika Padukone in Roberto Cavalli

Deepika Padukone in Cavalli outfit | Image: Instagram

Another Indian actress who has often embraced outfits designed by Roberto. On one event, she flaunted a silver dress teamed with a black waist belt and thigh-high boots. She often opted for sequin and cut-out gowns by the designer for red-carpet events.

Roberto Cavalli's company issues a statement on his demise

Roberto Cavalli's company shared a statement on social media, announcing the death of the ace fashion designer. The statement read, “Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves.”

The post further read, “Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always. It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style." "Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me” says Fausto Puglisi, Creative Director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020.