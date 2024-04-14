×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

Roberto Cavalli Dies At 83; Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone- Indian Celebs Who Donned His Creations

Ace Italian designer Roberto Cavalli breathed his last on April 12. Several Bollywood actresses have opted for his designs at red carpet events.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Roberto Cavalli, the ace Italian designer, breathed his last on April 12. The designer and his masterpieces were celebrated not just in Italy, but globally. Several Indian actresses and celebrities embraced his designs and outfits. Take a look at the noteworthy moments of Indian actresses in the designer’s creations 

Aishwarya Rai donned Roberto Cavalli’s creation thrice

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the actresses who has represented India on global platforms on multiple occasions. The most notable was the actress’ 2014 appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She walked the red carpet in Roberto’s golden fishtail gown, which became a sensation back in the day.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes red carpet | Image: Instagram 
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes red carpet | Image: Instagram 
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Miss World 2024 finale  | Image: Instagram 

Aishwarya also donned a cut-out sheer mermaid gown at the premiere of The Search at the Cannes Film Festival. The same year, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress donned an electric blue gown designed by Roberto for the Miss World finale night.

Advertisement

When Roberto Cavalli called Sonam Kapoor one of the ‘most beautiful’ women in India 

In 2007 Sonam Kapoor was a special guest at the launch of Cavalli flagship store in New Delhi. The actress is also one of the select Indians who attends the Cavalli-hosted private party at Cannes. In 2011, she attended the intimate gala in a shimmery dress designed by Roberto. 

Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor at Cavalli flagship store launch | Image: Instagram 

As per PTI, in a statement, the ace designer said, “Sonam is one of the most beautiful women in India and the most promising actress of her generation, her natural elegance and amazing body embodies perfectly my designs. It was for me an obvious choice to invite her and arrive with her at my first boutique opening in India, as we have such a privileged and beautiful relationship.” 

Priyanka Chopra stuns in Cavalli creations

Priyanka Chopra has also, on multiple occasions, opted for couture designed by Roberto Cavalli. She donned a reptile print gown paired with a matching long jacket for a red carpet-event. On another occasion, she slipped into a strapless glittery gown with a thigh-high slit. 

Deepika Padukone in Roberto Cavalli 

Deepika Padukone in Cavalli outfit | Image: Instagram 

Another Indian actress who has often embraced outfits designed by Roberto. On one event, she flaunted a silver dress teamed with a black waist belt and thigh-high boots. She often opted for sequin and cut-out gowns by the designer for red-carpet events. 

Roberto Cavalli's company issues a statement on his demise 

Roberto Cavalli's company shared a statement on social media, announcing the death of the ace fashion designer. The statement read, “Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves.”

The post further read, “Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always. It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style." "Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me” says Fausto Puglisi, Creative Director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020. 

 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

4 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

4 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

7 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

7 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

7 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

10 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

10 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

10 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

11 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

11 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

11 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

12 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

16 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

17 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

17 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

18 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo