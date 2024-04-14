×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Roberto Cavalli, Popular Italian Fashion Designer, Dies At 83

Roberto Cavalli's company issued a statement on social media, announcing the demise of Cavalli. He died at the age of 83.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Roberto Cavalli
Roberto Cavalli | Image:Roberto Cavalli Fan Page/X
  • 3 min read
Veteran Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died. He was 83. The famous fashion designer had been ill for a long time, leaving and entering the hospital frequently for ritual checkups, his family told The Hollywood Reporter.

Roberto Cavalli's company issues a statement

Roberto Cavalli's company shared a statement on social media, announcing the death of the ace fashion designer. The statement read, “Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves.”

The post further read, “Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always. It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style."

"Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me” says Fausto Puglisi, Creative Director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020. 

"The Roberto Cavalli company shares its condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family loss. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration”, announces Sergio Azzolari, CEO at Roberto Cavalli.

Roberto Cavalli's legacy

Cavalli rose to prominence in the early 1970s due to his animal print designs. He imagined the women who wore his clothes as wild animals, such as lionesses, panthers, and tigers, both charming and wild. Cavalli revolutionised the denim industry in the mid-1990s with several innovations, including stretch jeans, which he invented by adding Lycra to the fabric, and a sand-blasting process that gave denim pieces a worn-in appearance. In 1972, the designer opened his first boutique in St. Tropez, France, which is the most exclusive vacation destination for VIPs.

According to CNN, Cavalli retired from active duty at his label in 2015, and designer Peter Dundas succeeded him as creative director. Dundas left after only three seasons and was replaced by Paul Surridge, who stayed until 2019. Following a period of financial difficulties that led to bankruptcy, the company was purchased by a Dubai-based private investment firm, which has since retained designer Fausto Puglisi for its fashion collections and expanded into Cavalli-branded real estate and hospitality ventures.

Cavalli is survived by his longtime partner Sandra Bergman Nilsonn, as well as his six children: Tommaso, Cristiana, Robert, Rachele, Daniele, and Giorgio. With his death, he left a significant void in the fashion industry. 
 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

