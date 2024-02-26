Advertisement

Ronit Roy took to his social media account to share an incident of traffic violation. The actor lashed out at the popular food delivery app, Swiggy for the irresponsible behaviour of their riders. The actor’s post is now doing rounds on social media.

Ronit Roy lashes out at Swiggy

Actor Ronit Roy was left angry by a food delivery person, who was driving on the wrong side of the road, and said that he "almost killed" him. Ronit took to X (formerly Twitter), where he shared that they need “instructions on riding” and asked Swiggy, an online food ordering and delivery platform if they care about the lives of their drivers.

A screengrab of Ronit Roy's post | Image: Ronit Bose Roy/X

The actor wrote: “@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?”

Advertisement

Swiggy replies to Ronit Roy, assures a swift solution

The Adaalat actor’s plea on social media did not go unnoticed by the food delivery platform. To which Swiggy replied that they “expect” their “delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken.”

Advertisement

A screengrab of the reply by the food delivery app | Image: Ronit Roy/X

Ronit made his debut in 1992 with Jaan Tere Naam. He got the spotlight with the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he played Rishabh Bajaj, a middle-aged business tycoon. His work in the 2010 film Udaan was appreciated, bringing him back to films. He has worked in movies such as Two States, Boss, Jai Lava Kusa, Loveyatri and Liger to name a few. He was last seen on screen in Farrey in 2023.

(With inputs from IANS)