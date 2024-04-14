Advertisement

Sam Taylor-Johnson acknowledges that the media attention around her marriage with Aaron Taylor-Johnson leaves her feeling "uncomfortable." In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker discussed her relationship with Aaron. The couple first crossed paths on the set of her 2009 feature directorial debut film Nowhere Boy, a John Lennon biopic in which Aaron, played the famous Beatle. At the time, he was 18 and Sam was 42.

Sam Taylor-Johnson talks about her relationship with Aaron

Sam was asked if she ever feels the age gap with Aaron when they talk about their interests or make cultural references. The director responded to criticism they have received for their age difference, saying that it "never" comes up in conversation.

She said, “I mean, it’s coming up now because you’re asking. And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don’t know us because I guess people will always.” Sam went on to emphasise that she and her husband are never concerned about their age difference, adding, “We’re a bit of an anomaly, but it’s that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn’t really matter?”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson reacts to criticism of his marriage

Previously, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has also addressed the fans’ concern about his marriage to Sam. Speaking about their romance, he told Rolling Stone UK, “What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their 20s, I was doing when I was 13. You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me.”

Aaron and Sam married in 2012. They had two of their own kids prior to their wedding. At the time of daughter Wylda's birth in 2010, Aaron had just turned 20. When their second daughter, Romy, came along in 2012, he wasn't even 22.