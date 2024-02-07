English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Russell Brand Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations, Says They Were 'Very Hurtful'

Russell Brand has recently responded to the disturbing allegations of rape, assault, and emotional abuse leveled against him in September.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Russell Brand, comedian
Russell Brand | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Russell Brand has recently responded to the disturbing allegations of rape, assault, and emotional abuse leveled against him in September. The accusations stem from a joint investigation by Channel 4 Dispatches, The Times, and The Sunday Times, bringing to light a series of troubling claims.

Russell Brand denies sexual allegations

Russell Brand, 48, categorically denied all allegations, describing them as "appalling" and "very, very hurtful." In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, posted on the former Fox News host's YouTube channel, Brand expressed the deep emotional toll the accusations have taken on him.

 

A documentary detailing the claims also shed light on allegations of controlling, abusive, and predatory behaviour. One accuser asserted that the relationship began when she was just 16, still in school. Another woman accused Russell Brand of rape at his Los Angeles home. A third woman disclosed to Sky News that she felt "vulnerable and intimidated" and claimed Russell Brand refused to arrange transportation until a sexual act was performed.

Complaints against Russell Brand

The fallout from these allegations led Russell Brand to suspend his ongoing tour. Subsequent to the documentary's airing, additional complainants surfaced, approaching both the BBC and the Metropolitan Police. In November, Brand reportedly underwent questioning by the police, but as of now, he has neither been arrested nor charged.

 

Russell Brand opened up about the challenging personal circumstances he faced during the documentary's release. His son was born with a heart condition, undergoing surgery while the allegations unfolded. Russell Brand revealed that this period highlighted the "public concoction" surrounding his life and emphasised the importance of family.

Acknowledging his past choices, Russell Brand admitted to being "very, very promiscuous" and engaging in a lifestyle commonly associated with the entertainment world. However, he stressed that it was not a conduct he endorsed, and he would not live that way now. Reflecting on the significance of family and transcendent beliefs, he underscored a shift in priorities.
 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 08:09 IST

