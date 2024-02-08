Advertisement

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan marked his 50th birthday on January 10 and received heartfelt wishes from both his actress-girlfriend Saba Azad and ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Saba’s wish, however, arrived with an adorable video featuring a sweet kiss. Saba Azad extended birthday wishes to her beau, Hrithik with a small clip that was seemingly captured during one of their holidays together.

How did Saba wish Hrithik on his birthday?

Saba expressed her love through an Instagram video that captured the couple’s intimate moments. Hrithik was seen hugging Saba against the scenic backdrop in the clip that concluded with a kiss. Saba captioned the now-viral video, "50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love every day the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday, my Love. You are the light."

Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife Sussanne Khan also sent him birthday wishes

Sussanne also sent her warm wishes via Instagram and posted a video featuring adorable pictures of Hrithik with their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne referred to him as 'Father Ocean,' while expressing gratitude for his wisdom, love, and commitment. An excerpt of her birthday wish written, "Happy Happpiest Birthday Rye... I wish you even more super success, the greatest Love story and alll the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless. P.S. 50 looks more like 30 on you!! (sic.)".

Hrithik’s relationships

Hrithik and Sussanne who were married in 2000 parted ways after 14 years. In 2022, Hrithik and Saba made their relationship public after being spotted on a cosy dinner date in Mumbai. Saba gradually became a familiar face at Hrithik's family event. On the professional front, Hrithik is awaiting the release of his movie Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.