Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher say they filed for divorce last year after more than 20 years together. The English Borat star and the Australian Wedding Crashers actress announced their split Friday in joint Instagram posts. The couple got married in 2010 and have decided to part ways after nearly 14 years of marriage.

Sacha Baron Cohen-Isla Fisher announce divorce

The couple shared the news with their fans by posting on their respective Instagram stories, which showed them together in tennis outfits. The caption accompanying the picture read, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the posts said. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

It is not clear where or exactly when the couple filed to end their marriage, or when the divorce would have become final. “We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the posts said.

Sacha Baron Cohen-Isla Fisher’s relationship timeline

Cohen and Fisher first met in 2000 at a party in Sydney. The couple became engaged in 2004 and announced that they were expecting their first child in 2007. They married in Paris in March 2010 and welcomed their second daughter that same summer. They welcomed their third child and first son in 2015.

Fisher is most recognized for her comedic performances in Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic, and The Bachelorette. She also has a successful voice acting career, having recently participated in Marvel's latest Guardians film, as well as Strays and Rango. Baron Cohen, on the other hand, rose to fame by developing comic characters for his Ali G show, which inspired multiple spinoffs and the film Borat.

(with inputs from AP)