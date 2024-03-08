×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Sacred Games Actor Sukhmani Sadana Ties The Knot With Producer Sunny Gill In Amritsar Wedding

Sukhmani Sadana, best recognised for her roles in Sacred Games and Manmarziyaan has tied the knot with partner Sunny Gill in an Amritsar ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sukhmani Sadana, Sunny Gill
Sukhmani Sadana, Sunny Gill | Image:sukhmanisadana/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sukhmani Sadana is now married. The actress and screenwriter tied the knot in an elaborate Amritsar ceremony. Making a joint post with her now-husband Sunny Gill, Sadana shared glimpses from the love-hued ceremony.

Sukhmani Sadana and Sunny Gill are now married

Sukhmani Sadana and Sunny Gill tied the knot on March 3, 2024. The duo took to their Instagram handles to make a joint post, sharing pictures from their nuptials. While Sukhmani opted for a traditional Rimple and Harpreet red and golden sharara set with an emerald and polki jewelry set, Sunny looked dapper in an embroidered white bandhgala with a matching turban. 

 


The caption to their post read, "The Most Beautiful Day of Our Lives 03.03.24 We need all your love and blessings" It is worth noting that Sukhmani and Sunny had maintained a rather low profile when it comes to their courtship period. This has led to news of their marriage coming as a surprise to everyone.

Sukhmani Sadana and Sunny Gill tend to have multiple roles

For the unversed, Sukhmani is not just an actress, but also an acclaimed anchor and screenwriter. As far as her acting credits go, she has featured as Mikki in Sacred Games, as Lovely Singh in the film Manmarziyaan, and as Dr. Divya Ahluwalia in the series Tandav. Besides this, she has served as the co-writer on Diljit Dosanjh's Jogi and as a screenplay writer for R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. 

Sunny Gill on the other hand is not just a producer but also a real estate developer based out of Vancouver, Canada. Gill has produced multiple Hindi films like Jersey, Shezaada and Udta Punjab also having amply dabbled in producing Punjabi cinema with Shadaa, Puaada and Super Singh being some noteworthy titles. Sunny Gill will next be producing the Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa led Kudi Haryane Val Di. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

