Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Sad And Shocking: Ashoke Pandit Slams Poonam Pandey For Faking Her Death, Demands Legal Action

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has demanded legal action against controversial model-actress Poonam Pandey for faking her death.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Poonam Pandey, Ashoke Pandit
Poonam Pandey, Ashoke Pandit | Image:IMDb
Controversial actress-model Poonam Pandey has yet again made headlines after she said she "faked" her death to start a national conversation on cervical cancer. In the bargain, like she always manages to do, she has left behind a trail of polarised views on social media.

Askoke Pandit slams Poonam Pandey

A day after Poonam Pandey faked her death, the actress came open to claim that it was all her way to spread awareness about cervical cancer. However, this act of the controversial model-actor hasn't gone down well with many including filmmaker and Film and Television President Ashok Pandit. By sharing a video, the director has demanded legal action against Poonam Pandey, calling her act shocking and distasteful.

In his video, Pandit was heard saying, “It's really sad and shocking the way an actress announced her death because of cervical cancer. She has played with the emotions of people. She has made fun of all those who are battling this disease of cervical cancer, which is a very serious disease. And she's also mocked the hard work, the seriousness of the government of India, the medical practitioners, the doctors, the nurses who are together fighting this battle of cancer.”

Ashoke Pandit seeks legal action against Poonam

He further said, “I, with my full honesty, would like the law of enforcing agencies to take action against this actress. A case should be filed against her for speaking lies to the nation, for speaking lies to the people of the industry who really were very sad yesterday and for no rhyme or reason. She mocked their emotions. There has to be an end to this kind of mockery, the PR exercise.”

Ashoke further called for action against PR agencies performing acts like this. He further said, "We will put this up in the federation to see to it that such false news is not circulated just because one wants to be spoken about or one wants to be talked about.”

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:50 IST

