Advertisement

A video featuring South Indian sensation Sai Pallavi, filmed during the Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan, has gone viral on social media. The footage captures the actress showcasing her flawless dance moves on stage, alongside locals wearing traditional attire. Though without any background music, Sai's performance was accompanied only by applause and a countdown and left the audience cheering.

Is Sai’s recent video a part of her upcoming movie?

Speculation is buzzing as to whether this visual is a snippet from her upcoming film alongside Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, or an impromptu display at the festival. Watch the video here:

Her GRACE n POSTURES ❤️‍🔥



Dancing Queen #SaiPallavi danced a few classical steps at Sapporo Snow festival in between the film shoot ❄️♥️@Sai_Pallavi92 ✨🤍#sapporo #Japan #Hindifilm pic.twitter.com/TAyfs468Fk — Sai Pallavi FC™ (@SaipallaviFC) February 14, 2024

When Junaid and Sai were first spotted shooting in Japan

Adding fuel to the anticipation, recent sightings of Sai and Junaid wearing matching costumes further fueled speculation about their collaboration. Details surrounding their project remain under wraps but the only information in the news is that it is being helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, known for directing Hichki.

Advertisement

In addition to this, Sai Pallavi is gearing up for another project alongside Sivakarthikeyan, tentatively titled SK21. It is being bankrolled by Kamal Haasan as producer and Rajkumar Periyasamy as director.

What do we know about Junaid Khan?

Junaid Khan is currently awaiting the release of his debut Maharaj, a theatrical production in which he has prepared his skills for seven years. Junaid’s Maharaj will be a Netflix period epic also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and Shalini Pandey. Coming back to the one he is currently shooting, the movie will reportedly be bankrolled under his father's esteemed banner and despite encountering initial challenges due to unexpected snowfall in Japan, production for the film is progressing steadily.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan with son Junaid Khan & Sai Pallavi seen in Japan shooting for an untitled project produced by Aamir himself..! #junaidkhan #Saipallavi #Aamirkhan pic.twitter.com/tRMjg9o4b3 — Pooja Suniramana (@PoojaSuniramana) February 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Sai gave a few of her best performances in 2022 releases like Virata Parvam and Gargi. She’s currently busy filming Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya and director Chandoo Mondeti.