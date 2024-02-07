Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Sai Pallavi Is The Happiest Bridesmaid As She Dances Her Heart Out At Sister's Engagement: Watch

Pooja Kannan recently shared a video from her engagement where her sister and popular actress Sai Pallavi was seen dancing her heart out.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sai Pallavi
A photo of Sai Pallavi with family. | Image:PoojaKannan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Sai Pallavi's sister, Pooja Kannan, recently got engaged and several pictures and videos from the intimate ceremony have surfaced on social media. Sai Pallavi looked stunning in a cream and yellow saree, while Pooja radiated elegance in cream and lavender attire.

Sai Pallavi dances her heart out at sister’s engagement

The video has been posted by the soon-to-be bride and captures heartwarming moments as Sai and Pooja joyfully dance with cousins and other family members. Sai Pallavi in a post expressed her emotions and shared that it's taking a little while for her to grasp the fact that her "baby sister" is now engaged.

She mentioned, "Brother has no idea what he's gotten into! Good luck da @v1n33. Welcome to the family." The actress also shared candid family dance moments and captioned it, "And that's how we roll!!!"

Pooja while penning a note for Sai wrote, “I don’t think I would have survived that day or infact any day without her by my side! I love you the most.”

Advertisement

The sisters’ cinema graph

Sai Pallavi who made her debut in 2015 with the Malayalam film Premam has since then graced the screens with several memorable performances. Her sister Pooja made her debut in 2021 with the Tamil film Chithirai Sevvaanam. Sai Pallavi has been part of successful films like Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy in Telugu, while Pooja is yet to announce her next project.

Advertisement

What's Sai Pallavi’s work front like?

Sai Pallavi will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti and co-starring Naga Chaitanya. Additionally, she will feature in an untitled Tamil film alongside Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan.

Rumours are also circulating that Sai Pallavi might portray Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan where Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Lord Ram.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement