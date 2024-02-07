Advertisement

Actor Sai Pallavi's sister, Pooja Kannan, recently got engaged and several pictures and videos from the intimate ceremony have surfaced on social media. Sai Pallavi looked stunning in a cream and yellow saree, while Pooja radiated elegance in cream and lavender attire.

Sai Pallavi dances her heart out at sister’s engagement

The video has been posted by the soon-to-be bride and captures heartwarming moments as Sai and Pooja joyfully dance with cousins and other family members. Sai Pallavi in a post expressed her emotions and shared that it's taking a little while for her to grasp the fact that her "baby sister" is now engaged.

She mentioned, "Brother has no idea what he's gotten into! Good luck da @v1n33. Welcome to the family." The actress also shared candid family dance moments and captioned it, "And that's how we roll!!!"

Pooja while penning a note for Sai wrote, “I don’t think I would have survived that day or infact any day without her by my side! I love you the most.”

The sisters’ cinema graph

Sai Pallavi who made her debut in 2015 with the Malayalam film Premam has since then graced the screens with several memorable performances. Her sister Pooja made her debut in 2021 with the Tamil film Chithirai Sevvaanam. Sai Pallavi has been part of successful films like Love Story and Shyam Singha Roy in Telugu, while Pooja is yet to announce her next project.

What's Sai Pallavi’s work front like?

Sai Pallavi will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti and co-starring Naga Chaitanya. Additionally, she will feature in an untitled Tamil film alongside Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan.

Rumours are also circulating that Sai Pallavi might portray Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan where Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Lord Ram.