Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Saif Ali Khan Celebrates Republic Day 2024 After Undergoing Surgery, Waves Tricolour With Jeh

Saif Ali Khan was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after his injury was aggravated on the set of Devara. The actor is currently recuperating.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saif Ali Khan with Jeh
Saif Ali Khan with Jeh | Image:Instagram
Saif Ali Khan celebrated Republic Day 2024 after undergoing surgery for a tricep injury. In a photo shared on social media, the Devara actor was seen holding his son Jehangir in his arms as they waved the tricolour. After getting discharged from the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, Saif was spotted with a arm sling in his hand. However, in his latest picture, he ditched the cast indicating that he is on the road to recovery. 

Saif gets operated for a minor injury

Saif Ali Khan's minor surgery was pending for a while. He had earlier injured himself while shooting for the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Rangoon (2017) which also starred Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. Its the same injury that got aggravated on Devara set and his arm had to be operated upon. He had hurt his thumb and also injured his ankle while shooting the climax scene of the film.

A few days back, the injury got triggered while performing an action sequence for his latest movie. He is now well on his way to making a speedy recovery.

Saif shares statement on his tricep injury

Talking about his surgery, Saif said in a statement, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well wishers for their love and concern."

On the work front, Saif will be seen in Devara next. It is a two-part film, first installment of which will release on April 5. It is directed by Koratala Siva and also features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

