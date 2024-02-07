Saif Ali Khan Celebrates Republic Day 2024 After Undergoing Surgery, Waves Tricolour With Jeh

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan celebrated Republic Day 2024 after undergoing surgery for a tricep injury. In a photo shared on social media, the Devara actor was seen holding his son Jehangir in his arms as they waved the tricolour. After getting discharged from the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, Saif was spotted with a arm sling in his hand. However, in his latest picture, he ditched the cast indicating that he is on the road to recovery.

Saif gets operated for a minor injury

Saif Ali Khan's minor surgery was pending for a while. He had earlier injured himself while shooting for the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Rangoon (2017) which also starred Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. Its the same injury that got aggravated on Devara set and his arm had to be operated upon. He had hurt his thumb and also injured his ankle while shooting the climax scene of the film.

Wishing you A Very Speedy Recovery, #SaifAliKhan Sir 💐💐. Get well soon ❤️❤️.



Can't Wait For Your Comeback On The Sets Of #Devara 🔥⚔️🗡️.pic.twitter.com/1wHLBGU4A2 — Devara_ntr (@devara_ntr) January 23, 2024

A few days back, the injury got triggered while performing an action sequence for his latest movie. He is now well on his way to making a speedy recovery.

Saif shares statement on his tricep injury

Talking about his surgery, Saif said in a statement, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well wishers for their love and concern."

On the work front, Saif will be seen in Devara next. It is a two-part film, first installment of which will release on April 5. It is directed by Koratala Siva and also features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles.

