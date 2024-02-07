Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the "it" couple in Bollywood, have been setting relationship goals for years now. In a recent interview, the Devara actor shared an intriguing anecdote and advice he got from his co-star Rani Mukerji when he first started dating Kareena. Given that Saif had never dated a working actress before, Rani gave him some relationship advice.

Rani Mukerji’s advice to Saif Ali Khan

During his appearance on the final episode of Now Bingeing, Saif talked about one relationship advice he got from Rani Mukerji. He said his Hum Tum co-star said, “I’ll give you some advice, just think of it as two heroes in the house.’ I kind of got what she meant, but now more than ever I go back to that advice sometimes. Because it is, it’s two people who are equal, who are contributing to the sanity and the sanctity of the home.”

Know the reason behind Saif’s nuanced performances in the recent times



Watch Saif and Kareena spill the beans to more such unexplored subjects of filmmaking in the upcoming episode of #NowBingeing only on Tata Play Binge! ✨@anupamachopra @FilmCompanion #kareenaKapoorKhan… pic.twitter.com/JOf7Z7YQGM — Tata Play Binge (@TataPlayBinge) January 22, 2024

He added, “When one is working the other one is doing that with the children.” Continuing on the same thought, the Adipurush star said, “But I understand it, it was really good advice, it was brilliant advice and it’s a complicated thing.

Rani Mukerji’s take on gender roles in a relationship

Saif went on to explain that Rani advised him to treat his significant other in an equal manner, where the two of them share equal expectations and responsibilities. He said, “What she was saying because she was talking about gender, roles and whether you feel -- ‘is it okay for my wife to be out of the house working so much while I'm doing this’ and what she meant was of course it is! Just give her the respect of equality, is what she was talking about.”

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012

In the episode, Saif and Kareena got candid and spilled the tea about their relationship, choosing off-beat projects, working life as parents, the media’s interest in their children, some advice from co-stars, and their binging habits.

(with inputs from IANS)