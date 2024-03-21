×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Saif's Naughtiness, Sense Of Humour And My Vibe: Kareena Kapoor Reveals Sons Taimur, Jeh's Traits

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in female led film Crew. The actress recently opened up on her sons Taimur and Jehangir, reflecting on their natures.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh | Image:X
Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her next big project, Crew. Marking her first release for the year, the actress has been busy with promoting the film along side her all-female star cast comprising of Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The Rajesh A Krishnan directorial - best known for his work in Lootcase - is slated for a late March release. Ahead of the same, the actress opened up about her life at home.

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her son


In a recent interview with Filme Shilmy, Kareena Kapoor opened up about her sons Taimur and Jehangir. The actress detailed how while both carry features and traits of both her and Saif, the brothers are quite unlike one another.

She said, "They (Taimur and Jeh) are actually both quite like him (Saif). Jeh just looks like me, but he has Saif's naughtiness. Though Tim (Taimur) has Saif's sense of humour, he is a bit reserved and doesn't like being clicked, he is more like his father. Jeh is like me in terms of look and vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif."

Kareena Kapoor is confident about her character in Crew


Kareena Kapoor last featured in her OTT debut, Jaane Jaan. Prior to that, the actress featured in box office dud Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Both films carry a somber tone and featured Kareena is serious roles. In a recent Zoom call with her fans, the actress revealed how Crew will feature her in a much more sprightly role - which is what her fans love her the most for. 


She said, "It's a very fun light-hearted film to watch. I think after Lal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love." Crew will release in theatres on March 29. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 18:19 IST

