Shruti Haasan has been in a relationship with Santanu Hazarika for quite some time now. Recently, several reports claiming that the couple has secretly tied the knot have been doing the rounds on social media.

How did the rumours begin?

On the festive occasion of Christmas, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, treated fans to an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit. While sharing insights into his personal experiences with various celebrities, Orry's revelations about actress Shruti Haasan have stirred up a buzz, hinting at a possible secret marriage to her long-time boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika.

During the Reddit AMA, a fan queried Orry about encounters with celebrities displaying unnecessary attitude during photo sessions. He shared his experience with Haasan, recalling an incident where she was "very rude" at an event he had arranged for her. Orry clarified that the rudeness wasn't related to a photo session as he had never asked her for one. However, he expressed feeling hurt by her behaviour, considering the effort he had put into organizing the event.

What caught everyone's attention was Orry's unexpected reference to Santanu as "her husband" while discussing the incident involving the actress. Orry mentioned being good with Shantanu and expressing admiration for him. He hinted at a possible misunderstanding with Shruti, assuring fans that the situation would get sorted out over time.

revelation has sparked rumours suggesting that Shruti Haasan might have secretly tied the knot with Shantanu Hazarika. The duo has been in a committed relationship for several years. Earlier in the year, when a fan on Instagram questioned Shruti about marrying Shantanu, she playfully dismissed the idea, laughing it off and panning the camera towards him.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika's love story

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika are one of the most popular couples in the South industry. Speaking about her love story, the actress revealed that she met Santanu in 2018. She further shared that she was the first one to propose to him. Ever since the couple began dating, they have been vocal about their relationship. The couple never shies away from showing their love on social media. As per reports, they are currently in a live-in relationship.