Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:16 IST

Salma Hayek Opens Up About Her Marriage To Francois-Henri Pinault: After 18 Years Together...

Salma Hayek, 57, and the French businessman, 61, tied the knot on Valentine's Day in the most romantic city in the world, Paris, in 2009.

Indo-Asian News Service
A still of Salma Hayek.
A still of Salma Hayek. | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Actress Salma Hayek has said that being married to her husband Francois-Henri Pinault is "like a gentle breeze" on their 15th wedding anniversary.

The 'House of Gucci' star, 57, and the French businessman, 61, tied the knot on Valentine's Day in the most romantic city in the world, Paris, in 2009.

She wrote alongside a professional black-and-white snap of the pair on Instagram to mark the milestone: "After 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, you still make loving you easy, fun, deep and fresh like a gentle breeze. Happy anniversary mi amor."

The couple renewed their vows in Venice, Italy, in April 2009.

Hayek previously revealed that she turned down two of his proposals before they finally got hitched and said their nuptials felt like an "intervention" by her family, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:16 IST

