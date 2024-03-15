×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Sam Mercer, Producer Of The Sixth Sense, Dies At 69

Sam Mercer, who produced The Sixth Sense of Bruce Willis, died on February 12, confirmed his wife Tegan Jones. He was battling early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sam Mercer
A file photo of Sam Mercer. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sam Mercer, known for producing The Sixth Sense, died on February 12, confirmed his wife Tegan Jones. Speaking to Deadline, his wife revealed that Mercer was battling early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at the time of his death. He was 69. M. Night Shyamalan, who worked with Mercer, condoled his death and shared his experience working with him. Mercer has produced seven films of Shyamalan.

M. Night Shyamalan pays tribute to Sam Mercer

M. Night Shyamalan shared a statement after the news of Mercer's death was confirmed. “He was the best big brother I could have hoped for. He made every movie a family, and I’ve tried to emulate that in every film since," Shyamalan said in a statement.

Sam Mercer with M. Night Shyamalan | Image: IMDb)
Sam Mercer with M. Night Shyamalan | Image: IMDb)

The director added that he and Mercer started working together when Shyamalan was in his mid-20s. He showed him how to navigate pressure with grace.  "I’ll never forget his perfectly neat desk, his gentle eyes and his magical ability to convey that everything was going to be OK. When he was around, that was always true," Shyamalan added.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Sam Mercer | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Sam Mercer | Image: Instagram)

Who was Sam Mercer?

He began his career in the 1980s by working as a location manager for movies like Stripes (1981), Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) and The Witches of Eastwick (1987). He then went on to produce Shyamalan's films such as Signs (2002), The Village (2004) and Lady in the Water (2006). In 2015, he was named head of Disney/Lucasfilm’s VFX giant Industrial Light & Magic, overseeing its four locations - San Francisco, Singapore, Vancouver and London.

Advertisement

Mercer is survived by his wife Tegan Jones, son Miles and daughter Sierra. A memorial service will be held in the fall, and the family has requested that donations be made to Lorenzo’s House. 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

a minute ago
BREAKING: Muslim League to Approach Supreme Court Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation

Muslim League on CAA

2 minutes ago
'Can't Proceed Based on Assumptions': SC Junks Plea Against Vote Machines- EVMs

SC Rejects EVM Plea

4 minutes ago
Angry Refugees Break Barricades Over INDI's CAA Pushback

LIVE News

4 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan

Jaya On Supporting Big B

13 minutes ago
Murder Accused Goes Live From Jail

Murder Accused Hosts Live

17 minutes ago
Paytm

Paytm gets five handles

18 minutes ago
BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

19 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah

20 minutes ago
Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna Sequel?

25 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

LTTS secures order

26 minutes ago
TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now

TSPSC Group 1 exam forms

31 minutes ago
Standup Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Predicts Hilarious Future Of Avocados In India

Future Of Avocados

34 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Electoral Bonds Case

35 minutes ago
Nikkei

China stocks decline

36 minutes ago
NEET MDS 2024 postponement plea hearing in Supreme Court today

NEET MDS postponement

40 minutes ago
Kris Srikkanth and Virat Kohli in picture

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

41 minutes ago
Stuck In A Weight Loss Rut? Here Are Workouts That Might Help You

Weight Loss Rut Workouts

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Caught Assaulting TTE in Viral Video

    India News16 hours ago

  3. CAA Will Debunk Myth Of Massive Hindu Immigration: Assam CM

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Trichy-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Coming Soon

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Despite NCA clearance, Shreyas Iyer's back injury resurfaces in Ranji

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo