Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for the release of her upcoming web series Citadel. Also starring Varun Dhawan, the Raj & DK directorial will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this year. Samantha, who is currently on a career hiatus owing to myositis diagnosis, recalled a harrowing she faced on the film set while shooting for an action sequence. She recalled passing out on the set of the show while shooting.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls fainting on the Citadel set

In the recent episode of her podcast Take 20, Samantha Ruth Prabhu detailed the challenges she faced while shooting for the action-packed scenes in Citadel. Before her break, the actress was shooting for the romantic comedy Kushi as well as Citadel simultaneously. In conversation with her friend and health coach Alkesh Sharotri, she recalled calling him several times from the shoot after being in distress.

In a segment, Alkesh said, “I remember this one particular incident where you had to give an action sequence." Samantha added while laughing, "Oh, God. And I passed out.” Alkesh further added, “And you had a head concussion, and the person who was training you there, he was not very helpful in relaying the information. Oh, God, those were crazy times.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan turn Honey-Bunny for Citadel India chapter

On March 19, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the slate of upcoming original movies and web shows. Citadel: Honey Bunny was also announced as a part of the slate. As per PTI, Set to the tunes of Raat Baaqi, the first look video of the 1990s-set series sees Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who play the titular characters, fighting enemies.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is billed as a riveting narrative that "fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s". It will also feature actors Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.