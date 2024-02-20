Advertisement

In a recent episode of her health podcast "Take 20", actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu candidly discussed her ongoing struggle with myositis, a rare autoimmune disease. The actress who took a hiatus from her work after receiving the diagnosis, described her experience with the condition as "harrowing."

This was the year after Samantha parted ways with Naga Chaitanya

Reflecting on the onset of her illness, Samantha recalled a moment of relief she experienced before the diagnosis. "I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me," she shared.

Samantha detailed, "I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm. I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she spoke about her struggles publicly

Expressing her motivation for sharing her story, Samantha addressed the importance of raising awareness about autoimmune conditions. "The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I’ve been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather people be safe than sorry," she stated.

Samantha's revelation about her health struggles came in October 2022 when she took to her social media handles to announce her diagnosis of myositis. Despite hoping to share her story after the condition had gone into an excuse, she acknowledged the ongoing journey of managing her health. The actress announced her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and is currently healing from several personal and health challenges.