Published 15:50 IST, November 19th 2024
Samay Raina Adds A Dark Touch To Joke On Deepika Padukone's Depression On India's Got Latent
Samay Raina reacted after a comedian faced backlash for making jokes about Deepika Padukone's depression on his talent hunt show India's Got Latent.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Samay Raina mocks troller for Deepika depression joke backlash | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:50 IST, November 19th 2024