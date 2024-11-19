sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |

Published 15:50 IST, November 19th 2024

Samay Raina Adds A Dark Touch To Joke On Deepika Padukone's Depression On India's Got Latent

Samay Raina reacted after a comedian faced backlash for making jokes about Deepika Padukone's depression on his talent hunt show India's Got Latent.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Samay Raina mocks troller for Deepika depression joke backlash
Samay Raina mocks troller for Deepika depression joke backlash | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:50 IST, November 19th 2024