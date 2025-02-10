Samay Raina Youtube India Ko Cancel Karwa Ke Hi Maanega: 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja Reacts To Latent Controversy

Samay Raina and his show India's Got Latent invited massive social media fury for the recent episode. The show was laced with sexual jokes, incestuous remarks, stereotypical comments and profane language. As a result, calls for boycotting the show and putting appropriate checks on content were made on social media. ‘Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja also reacted to the controversy.

Gaurav Taneja reacts to India's Got Latent row

On February 10, a day after clips from India's Got Latent went viral online, Gaurav Taneja took to his social media account to react to the news. Popularly known as ‘Flying Beast’, the social media personality is no stranger to controversy himself and was recently in the news because of his alleged marital woes. In his signature jovial style, Taneja called out Samay Raina.

Taking to his X account, Gaurav Taneja wrote, “Lagta hai #SamayRaina poore YoutubeIndia ko cancel karwa ke hi maanega.” Social media users took to the comment section of the post and stressed that influencers should not support each other in controversies. His post is now viral online.

Ranveer Allahbadia issues apology for comments, Samay Raina opts for silence

On February 10, a day after clips from India's Got Latent went viral, Ranveer Allahbadia took to his X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology video. The influencer simply said that the statements he made on the show were ‘not funny or cool’. He also stressed that he meant no disrespect to family and that his podcast is heard by people of all ages and so he should have used his reach better.