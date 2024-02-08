English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Sanam Puri to marry girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe: Reports

As per recent reports, singer Sanam Puri, who heads band Sanam, is all set to tie the knot with partner Zuchobeni Tungoe, who is a model and singer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe
Sanam Puri and Zuchobeni Tungoe | Image:sanampuri/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Singer Sanam Puri, best known for his contemporary renditions of classic Hindi hits from yesteryears in collaboration with his pop band, Sanam. As per reports, the singer is now all set to tie the knot with long time partner Zuchobeni Tungoe. An indirect confirmation came from the singer himself via an update on his Instagram stories.

Advertisement

Sanam Puri to get married to Zuchobeni Tungoe


Though Sanam has not directly addressed the news of his wedding, the singer took to his Instagram stories to share a report asserting the news of his wedding, which is being taken by many as an unofficial confirmation of sorts.

Advertisement


From the looks of it, Sanam Puri’s wedding has been in the works for a while. About two months back, the singer had shared a picture to his Instagram handle with Tungoe in tow. While Tungoe wore a trailing gown Sanam was dressed in colour-coded formals. The caption to the post interestingly read, “It’s not what you think……yet!”

Advertisement

Who is Zuchobeni Tungoe?


For the unversed, like Sanam, Zuchobeni Tungoe is also a singer. She has her own YouTube channel where she puts up vlogs from her daily life coupled with covers of popular songs. From the looks of it, Tungoe’s wedding to Puri is all but confirmed. The singer and model’s most recent set of pictures on her Instagram stories, suggest her friends hosted a bridal shower for her. A reel shared by her features balloons which spell out ‘Bride to Be’.

Advertisement

About a week back, Tungoe had taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Sanam, the caption to which simply read, ‘Counting days’ which is noe being considered by fans of the couple to be in regards to their wedding. An intimation about the official wedding date is yet to be shared by the couple.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement