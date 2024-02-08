Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:44 IST
Sanam Puri to marry girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe: Reports
As per recent reports, singer Sanam Puri, who heads band Sanam, is all set to tie the knot with partner Zuchobeni Tungoe, who is a model and singer.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Singer Sanam Puri, best known for his contemporary renditions of classic Hindi hits from yesteryears in collaboration with his pop band, Sanam. As per reports, the singer is now all set to tie the knot with long time partner Zuchobeni Tungoe. An indirect confirmation came from the singer himself via an update on his Instagram stories.
Advertisement
Sanam Puri to get married to Zuchobeni Tungoe
Though Sanam has not directly addressed the news of his wedding, the singer took to his Instagram stories to share a report asserting the news of his wedding, which is being taken by many as an unofficial confirmation of sorts.
Advertisement
From the looks of it, Sanam Puri’s wedding has been in the works for a while. About two months back, the singer had shared a picture to his Instagram handle with Tungoe in tow. While Tungoe wore a trailing gown Sanam was dressed in colour-coded formals. The caption to the post interestingly read, “It’s not what you think……yet!”
Advertisement
Who is Zuchobeni Tungoe?
For the unversed, like Sanam, Zuchobeni Tungoe is also a singer. She has her own YouTube channel where she puts up vlogs from her daily life coupled with covers of popular songs. From the looks of it, Tungoe’s wedding to Puri is all but confirmed. The singer and model’s most recent set of pictures on her Instagram stories, suggest her friends hosted a bridal shower for her. A reel shared by her features balloons which spell out ‘Bride to Be’.
Advertisement
About a week back, Tungoe had taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Sanam, the caption to which simply read, ‘Counting days’ which is noe being considered by fans of the couple to be in regards to their wedding. An intimation about the official wedding date is yet to be shared by the couple.
Advertisement
Published January 10th, 2024 at 15:44 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Movies Based On Time TravelGalleries6 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.