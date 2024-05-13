Advertisement

Sanjay Kapoor, who made his acting debut with the 1995 film Prem, won over many people's hearts with his good looks and talent. The actor made quite a stir in the 1990s and early 2000s just when his brother Anil Kapoor was already well-established in the business. Sadly, unlike his brother, Sanjay was unable to forge a prosperous career in Bollywood. During his recent appearance on Shivani Pau's podcast, Sanjay talked about the competition he feels with his brothers Anil and Boney and whether it has affected their personal relationship.

Sanjay Kapoor on sibling rivalry with Anil and Boney

While the comparisons between siblings may arise more frequently in the film industry, Sanjay noted that they eventually fade away. The actor said that since he wasn't the one who started the comparisons, it had no bearing on his relationship with his brothers.

He said, “We lived together, and we were living in a two-bedroom hall when we started off. Obviously, then you have your own children, everything. There are times when I don’t meet Anil or Boney maybe for a month or month and a half also. But we respect each other, we love each other, and we are intelligent enough to know, okay, this is part of movie making.”

I am happier than Anil, says Sanjay Kapoor

Addressing the comparisons and competition between the brothers, Sanjay acknowledged that his siblings are more successful than him career-wise but he is happier than them. He said, “I’m not saying there’s no competition. I think it’s a person-to-person thing. I think even though Anil is more successful than me, I always feel that I am happier and more content than him, for whatever reason. Even if I’ve achieved less than him, I just feel I’m much happier. I’m not saying he’s sad or anything, but I don’t know how to put it. But I feel I’m more content than him.”