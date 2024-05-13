Advertisement

One of the most well-known Bollywood performers of his time, Sanjay Kapoor won over many people's hearts with his good looks and future potential. The actor, the son of filmmaker Surinder Kapoor, made quite a stir in the 1990s and early 2000s when he debuted in movies, just when his brother Anil Kapoor was already well-established in the business. Sadly, unlike his brother, Sanjay was unable to forge a prosperous career in Bollywood. During his recent appearance on Shivani Pau's podcast, Sanjay mentioned that his older brother Boney Kapoor, who is an A-list filmmaker, never tried to help him save his declining career.

Sanjay Kapoor on not being cast in No Entry

Reflecting on his career in films, Sanjay said that his older brother Boney never offered him and roles and gave him opportunities when he was going through a difficult period. The actor said, “My brother (Boney) didn’t cast me when I was going through the (tough) phase. When he made No Entry, he could have taken me instead of Fardeen Khan; but he didn’t. There already was Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in its cast, so he could have sold the picture anyway. The picture would have done well anyway even if he took me.”

Sanjay went on to add that he doesn’t hold any grudges about it as it was a business decision. “He took Fardeen because, at that time, he was more sellable than me. I haven’t worked in my brother’s production in the last 20 years. When I was producing films and going through this low (phase), it was not that they didn’t love me. But it is business at the end of the day,” the actor added.

No Entry 2 in the works

Now, after almost 19 years No Entry is getting a sequel and the entire cast has overhauled in favour of casting a younger generation of actors. Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor will feature in the follow-up to the hit comedy.

While the male lead stars have been confirmed, the team is now in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project. No Entry 2 is expected to go on floors in December this year.