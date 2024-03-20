Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan has often been vocal about growing up in a secular family. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. As part of the promotional interviews for the film, the Gaslight actress got candid about standing up for wrong and being secular.

I was born to a secular family: Sara Ali Khan her upbringing

Sara Ali Khan recently gave an interview to Galatta India in which she opened up about her secular upbringing. For the unversed, the actress was born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The actress is often spotted outside temples and takes regular religious visits. In the conversation, she argued that she never felt ‘the need’ to be outspoken about any injustices.

Sara Ali Khan with her family | Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram



Sara stated, “The spirit of standing up against what is wrong is within me. So, if I see it happening to not just me, but anybody around me, I will stand up.” Talking about her personal upbringing she said “I was born to a secular family, in a sovereign, secular, democratic republic.” She also asserted that she is okay with people giving her feedback for her work or critiquing it but her personal life is off limits. On being enquired if questions about her surname or her family bothers her Sara said, “My religious beliefs, my food choices, how I decide to go to the airport, that’s my decision, and I’ll never apologise for that.”

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan on dealing with criticism

In an interview with OTT Play, Sara Ali Khan opened up about dealing with criticism. The actress argued that though she welcomes criticism for her work, she also understands that she is in a subjective field and that what she likes does not necessarily be liked by others. The Love Aaj Kal actress said, “I don't mind at all. I like the fact that I'm in a very subjective field. I mean, aapko shayad acha lage ya aapko acha nahi lagega, that's your view. (I mean, maybe you'll like it or maybe you won't; that's your view.).”

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan with her mother and brother | Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

She further argued that ‘beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder’. She added, “ So as long as I know, my vision of the work is my vision of the work, and it shouldn't be tainted by your vision of the work.” Sara Ali Khan also spoke about the negative reviews for Atrangi Re she asserted that she did her best performance in the film and if people do not like the film, it is not her ‘prerogative’.