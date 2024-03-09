Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is currently awaiting the release of two films - Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. On March 6, the actress revealed that she suffered minor burn injuries while promoting the films. Days after sharing the news, she was spotted in the city and a video of her talking about the injury has gone viral.

Sara Ali Khan’s shows burn marks

On March 9, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the Excel office in Mumbai. The actress donned a crop top and shorts for the casual day out. However, what caught the eye of internet users was a burn mark on her abdomen.

In a conversation with the paparazzi present at the venue, the Gaslight actress said that she suffered minor burns the day before. Upon being enquired about whether she was feeling alright, the actress affirmed to the media personnel that she was doing well. A video of the same is now doing rounds on social media.

Sara Ali Khan shares the news of getting injured

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who has two films waiting for their releases Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak, suffered a minor burn injury on Wednesday in Mumbai. The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video in which she can be seen talking about the injury amid her charged-up promotional streak.

In the video, Sara can be seen sporting athleisure clothing, while getting ready in her vanity van. She also applied an ointment on her belly to relieve the effect of burn injury. The actress said in the video, "Namaste Darshakon, Jab aap kar rahe ho 2 filmon ka promotion (When you are doing promotion of two films), there is bound to be some commotion." The actress accidentally spilled hot coffee on her belly while busy with promotions. Sara further mentioned in the video, “Ab kya karein jal gaya mera pet, ho gayi main late (what to do now, my belly is burnt, and I’ve got late), everybody has to wait." The actress wrote in the caption: “Welcome to Sara ka Sara Radio. Aaj ki taaza khabbar I got burnt. Kya Kare lesson is learned. What can we say - bad bad luck. But kamsekam it’s not Murder Mubarak."

(With inputs from IANS)