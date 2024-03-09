×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Satish Kaushik's 1st Death Anniversary: Anupam Kher Reveals He Doesn't Miss His Friend - Here's Why

Commemorating the 1st death anniversary of his friend Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher has revealed that he doesn’t miss him and the reason will break your heart.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher | Image:Satish Kaushik/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik shared a lifelong bond, but tragedy struck when Kaushik passed away suddenly on March 9 last year, just after Kher's birthday on March 7. Kher, deeply affected by the loss, mourned the fact that he never got to fulfil his wish of inviting Kaushik and his daughter for a birthday dinner.

Anupam Kher remembers Satish Kaushik

Today marks the first anniversary of Satish Kaushik's demise, and in a heartwarming tribute, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to express his emotions. In a heartfelt letter accompanied by a touching video, Kher recalled the cherished memories he shared with his dear friend.

 

 

The video captured a candid moment between the two actors, recorded during a visit to Kaushik's office on Kher's birthday in 2023. Kaushik's genuine reaction to a friendship video shown to him by Kher reflects the essence of their unbreakable bond. Kher fondly remembers Kaushik's lively spirit, innocence, and unmatched gift of friendship.

He quoted, “My dear Satish! Exactly one year ago today, on my birthday, March 7, I showed you this video of friendship in your office! And you didn't know that I was recording your reactions on my mobile! Today on 9th March it has been one year since you passed away. But for me you will always remain like this… cheerful, lively, innocent and an unmatched gift of friendship!!!”

 

 

Anupam Kher says he didn’t miss Satish Kaushik

Despite trying to mask his emotions with bravado, Kher openly admits that he longs to hear Kaushik's voice and share laughter over his nonsensical jokes once again. Kher concluded, “I don't miss you! Because you never went anywhere for me!! No! This was a lie! I miss you, your stupid jokes and your words so much!”

For Kher and many others, watching this unseen clip of Kaushik brings a flood of emotions. The duo were last seen together in the recently released Kaagaz 2.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

