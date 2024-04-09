Advertisement

Ranjeet has enjoyed a long-spanning career in cinema as well as television. The veteran actor, who has also explored other roles behind the camera, including direction and production, recently reflected on the marked turn the current circulation of content has taken. He did not mince his words when it came to sharing his candid take on the same.

Ranjeet tags the current crop of content as 'vulgar'



In a recent interview with ANI, Ranjeet reflected back on his time during the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing how he barely watched a total of two or three titles during that time. The reason behind this was the allegedly recurring "vulgarity" he was confronted with across both cinema as well as the OTT medium.

He said, "...Will you believe me if I say I have only seen two to three web series? Two were English historical and one Indian. I didn't watch other projects...Nowadays, there is vulgarity and inappropriate language used in the movies that make you embarrassed in front of your staff and family members. What is all happening in the ads as well in this country, they are showing gambling in the ads. I am ashamed".

Ranjeet draws a parallel between contemporary cinema and yesteryear titles



Doubling down on his perspective, Ranjeet spoke about the 80s which saw a palpable surge of item numbers. The actor asserted how despite content carrying dance numbers even back then, its presentation was more akin to an "art" - never vulgar.

He said, "Earlier during the '80s, there were item numbers in which Waheeda Rehman ji, Helen ji, and Bindu ji used to perform and they had grace in what they did. They were all trained in whatever they did and it was an art. Their dresses were also not revealing". Ranjeet last featured in film Housefull 4 which released back in 2019.