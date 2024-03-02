Advertisement

The grandson of Satyajit Ray, Souradeep recently celebrated his wedding reception in a lavish ceremony held on March 1. The event was hosted at The Tollygunge Club and saw the participation of the Ray family members and their close associates, who warmly embraced Souradeep's bride, Srijata.

Souradeep and Srijata had an intimate wedding

Before the reception, the couple formalised their union in a private ceremony at the Ray residence. The couple's journey began 12 years ago when they crossed paths during their internships at a radio channel. Their bond eventually culminated in a legal marriage ceremony, followed by a grand reception.

Souradeep who is known for his inclination towards still photography, opted for traditional attire consisting of a red kurta, white dhoti, and a distinctive shawl. Srijata on the other hand wore a silk saree adorned with golden accessories.

Throughout the celebration, Souradeep remained true to his passion for photography and captured priceless moments behind the lens. His dedication to the craft was evident as he documented his special day himself.

Who all attended Souradeep’s reception?

Notable personalities from the film industry graced the reception, including Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Abir Chatterjee accompanied by his wife Nandini, as well as Arindam Sil and Anik Dutta. The reception featured a delectable spread curated to Srijata's preferences while having an array of culinary delights such as pulao, dum aloo, tawa fish, mutton seekh kebab, and prawn malaikari, among others.

Despite hailing from a lineage of renowned filmmakers, Souradeep has chosen to carve his own path away from the limelight and focused on his passion for photography rather than following the footsteps of his grandfather and father in filmmaking.

His well-known contributions as a still photographer include collaborations on projects directed by Sandip Ray, including Professor Shanku O El Dorado, Badshahi Angti and Chaar.