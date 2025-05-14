Johnny Rose Is Pink: Netizens React As Schitt's Creek Actor Eugene Levy Meets Rahul Dravid, IPL Head Coach Gifts Him Rajasthan Royals Jersey | Watch

Schitt's Creek actor Eugene Levy is in India, and a video of the star on the IPL ground has now gone viral online. The Emmy-winning actor dropped in on a training session of the Rajasthan Royals team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). He met with the head coach of the team, Rahul Dravid and a video of the two stewarts is now doing the rounds on social media.

Eugene Levy gets a personalised Rajasthan Royals jersey

The official account of the Rajasthan Royals team took to their Instagram account to share a video of Eugene Levy during the team's practice session. In the video, the actor could be seen greeting Rahul Dravid. In an unexpected moment, the Schitt's Creek star was taken by surprise when he was presented with the jersey.



A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

The video was shared with the caption, “𝘚𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘵 just got real! Eugene Levy is a Royal”. The video got several reactions from fans of the actor. A comment read, “Is this a parallel universe? We got Johnny Rose supporting RR before GTA VI!!!” Another read, “What kind of crossover episode is this?”. A user wrote, Whhhhhaaaaaattttt a surpriseeeeeee," while another mentioned, “Woah Johnny Rose is PINK.”'



