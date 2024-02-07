Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

Sex And The City Star Carrie Bradshaw's Iconic Tutu Sells For 10,000x Times The Original Price

The famous Sex And The City tutu worn by Carrie Bradshaw in the opening scene auctioned for a surprisingly massive amount. The real price of the tutu is $5.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sex and the City
Sex and the City | Image:Sex and the City
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The famous three-tiered tutu worn by Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, in the opening credits of Sex and the City has been sold. The famous tutu was auctioned for over $52,000 which is approximately Rs 43 lakhs. The original cost of the tutu was just $5, and its sale surpassed the estimated value of $8,000 to $12,000.

Sex and the City tutu's journey from $5 to over $52,000

The skirt was one of many iconic items included in Julien’s Auctions' Unstoppable: Signature Styles Iconic Women In Fashion auction. It was also one of the biggest earners and featured items spanning “from the Golden Age of Hollywood to today's trendsetting celebrities and influencers," reports people.com. Despite its simple origin, being sourced from a $5 bin in Manhattan's Garment District by costume designer Patricia Field, the iconic tutu became a symbol of fashion history. The winning bid was surprising, ranking among the highest-earning items in the auction.

SATC Tutu's impact and legacy

The tutu is a part of the series' opening credits where Carrie gets splashed by a passing bus. Its significance was further highlighted as it made another appearance in the 2008, Sex and the City film during a memorable closet clean-out fashion show. Despite its initial cost and simple origin, the tutu has become an enduring symbol in the world of fashion.

The auction also featured notable items such as an autographed Sex and the City cast photo, fetching $1,170, and Carrie's laptop, which sold for $12,700. The broader collection included items worn by icons like Whitney Houston, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and even Elle Woods' chihuahua from Legally Blonde.

This auction not only celebrated the fashion legacy of Sex and the City but also showcased the enduring impact of iconic pieces in pop culture.
 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

