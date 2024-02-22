Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Shaitaan Actor Ajay Devgn Confesses Having Supernatural Experiences During Outdoor Shoots

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Shaitaan, opened up about having supernatural experiences.

Indo-Asian News Service
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is a firm believer of Lord Shiva and has directed films like 'Shivaay' and 'Bholaa', incorporating themes around Lord Shiva, has confessed that he has had supernatural experiences.

The actor spoke to the media on Thursday and shared that during the initial 10-12 years of his career, he did experience supernatural occurences. However, he didn't get into the nitty-gritty of those experiences.

Advertisement

The actor said: "During the first 10-12 years of my career when we used to shoot outdoors, I did experience supernatural occurrences. What those experiences entailed, I won't get into that, but they were quite unsettling, I must say."

The actor further shared that he absolutely loves the genre of horror as it is a universal genre, adding that every religion mentions black magic.

Advertisement

He added: "I love the genre of horror, the audience across the world connects with it, every religion in the world finds mention of black magic."

Ajay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Shaitaan' which also stars R. Madhavan and Jyothika.

Advertisement

The film is set to release in cinemas on March 8.

 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

16 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

16 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

16 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

16 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After UP, Congress Likely to be a Junior Partner in Delhi Too

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  2. Will Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay be an Indian or British?

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Carlos Alcaraz offers an injury update after Spaniard got hurt at Rio

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Kiren Rijiju Calls Yami Gautam's Article 370 A 'Powerful Narration...'

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE | 'Temples Have Been Centres of Knowledge & Science': PM Modi

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo