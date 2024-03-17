×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

Shakira Says She Put Her Career 'On Hold' For Ex-Partner Gerard Pique, Their Family

Shakira and Gerard Pique have been romantically involved since 2011 and are parents to sons Milan and Sasha. The two announced their split in 2022.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shakira
Shakira | Image:shakira/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shakira is getting candid about the sacrifices which come as part and parcel of love. The singer, since her 2022 split with partner of 12 years Gerard Pique, has been rather vocal when it comes to discussing her emotions over the same. While Shakira is yet to announce a new romance, Pique has moved on with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, whom he went Instagram official with last year.

Advertisement

Shakira says she sacrificed a lot for Gerard Pique


In a recent chat with The Sunday Times, Shakira asserted how her romance with Pique often saw her hit pause on her career, a choice she willingly made. She said, “For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football. There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

Advertisement


In a cover story for Billboard last year, Shakira had shared how she truly believed her long standing romance with Gerard Pique would be for keeps. Adding how she always believed in fairytale romances, she said, "My priority was my home, my family. I believed in 'till death do us part.' I believed that dream. My parents have been together, I don’t know, 50 years, and they love each other like the first day, with a love that’s unique and unrepeatable. So I know its possible. It’s what I wanted for myself and my children, but it didn’t happen."

Advertisement

Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation last year


Shakira and Pique had started dating back in 2011, having soon confirmed their romance via social media. The duo had met on the sets of the former's music video for Waka Waka (This Time For Africa), that very year. The two announced their split in June of 2022 via a joint statement. 

Advertisement


The statement read, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect." Subsequently, Shakira proceeded to move out of the duo's Barcelona residence, relocating to Miami with their sons. The singer had also penned a heartfelt note for the Spanish city as she left it to start the "next chapter" of her life. 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona vs Bilbao

2 minutes ago
Haircuts

Hairstyles For Men

2 minutes ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

4 minutes ago
Collagen Booster

Boost Collagen Growth

7 minutes ago
Summer gifts for your special partner

Summer Essential Gifts

10 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

Sophie Molineux

10 minutes ago
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody.

WB Shahjahan's Brother

14 minutes ago
Francisco Goya

Francisco Goya Paintings

14 minutes ago
Shakira

Shakira On Gerard Pique

17 minutes ago
Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Khloe Celebrates Rob

18 minutes ago
NIA chargesheeted 17th accused in the PFI Patna case

NIA Action Against PFI

18 minutes ago
Rati Pandey

Rati On Discrimination

19 minutes ago
Agriculture

ITU FAO partner

32 minutes ago
Niger US

US Ops at risk?

37 minutes ago
Pakistan Team

Naseem Shah on Pak team

40 minutes ago
AP

Mike Pence slams Trump

44 minutes ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu On BO Success

an hour ago
An operation is underway to trap a leopard that entered a Jharkhand industrial area.

J'Khand Leopard Trap

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo