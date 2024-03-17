Advertisement

Shakira is getting candid about the sacrifices which come as part and parcel of love. The singer, since her 2022 split with partner of 12 years Gerard Pique, has been rather vocal when it comes to discussing her emotions over the same. While Shakira is yet to announce a new romance, Pique has moved on with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, whom he went Instagram official with last year.

Shakira says she sacrificed a lot for Gerard Pique



In a recent chat with The Sunday Times, Shakira asserted how her romance with Pique often saw her hit pause on her career, a choice she willingly made. She said, “For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football. There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

In a cover story for Billboard last year, Shakira had shared how she truly believed her long standing romance with Gerard Pique would be for keeps. Adding how she always believed in fairytale romances, she said, "My priority was my home, my family. I believed in 'till death do us part.' I believed that dream. My parents have been together, I don’t know, 50 years, and they love each other like the first day, with a love that’s unique and unrepeatable. So I know its possible. It’s what I wanted for myself and my children, but it didn’t happen."

Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation last year



Shakira and Pique had started dating back in 2011, having soon confirmed their romance via social media. The duo had met on the sets of the former's music video for Waka Waka (This Time For Africa), that very year. The two announced their split in June of 2022 via a joint statement.

The statement read, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect." Subsequently, Shakira proceeded to move out of the duo's Barcelona residence, relocating to Miami with their sons. The singer had also penned a heartfelt note for the Spanish city as she left it to start the "next chapter" of her life.