The Spanish probe into the alleged tax evasion by Shakira has been terminated due to a dearth of evidence, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The investigation, initiated by Spanish prosecutors in July, accused Shakira of utilising a network of companies and tax havens to evade €6.6 million in taxes owed for the year 2018.

Shakira settles debt with Spanish authorities

Responding promptly to the allegations, Shakira, who relocated to Spain in 2015, fully reimbursed the Spanish government in August, effectively settling any outstanding tax obligations. Despite the initial claims, investigators conceded to the court on Wednesday that the evidence presented failed to substantiate criminal charges against the acclaimed artist, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Echoing the sentiments of Shakira's defense team, the court ruled that while certain irregularities were noted in her tax returns, there was no indication of intentional fraudulence against the Spanish government. Defense attorney Pau Molins hailed the decision as a victory, asserting that it vindicated Shakira of any wrongdoing and quashed the purported smear campaign orchestrated by tax authorities.

Nevertheless, Shakira's legal entanglements in Spain are far from resolved. A lingering administrative dispute looms over her residency status in 2011, with discrepancies arising over the duration of her stay in the country. While her legal representatives assert a mere 70 days spent in Spain that year, the threshold for tax liability stipulates a minimum of 183 days of residence.

Shakira's previous tax troubles

Shakira's skirmish with Spanish tax authorities dates back to 2012 and 2014, when she faced accusations of defrauding revenues amounting to €14.5 million. Despite her contention that she didn't relocate to Spain until 2015, Shakira opted to settle the matter earlier this year, averting a potentially protracted trial. The agreement saw her paying a hefty fine of approximately €7.8 million, in addition to prior settlements totaling €17.45 million.

Following the legal wrangling in Spain, Shakira has since relocated to Miami, where she resides with her two children. Her former partner, Gerard Piqué, also found himself entangled in tax-related controversies, culminating in a conviction for tax fraud in 2016.