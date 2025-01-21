Shakti Kapoor And His Daughter Shraddha Purchase Luxury Apartment In Mumbai For Whopping ₹6.24 Crore: Reports

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2 which broke all box office records after its 2024 release. Following this triumph, she has been actively investing in real estate. Recently, the Baaghi actress rented a luxurious 3,929-square-foot apartment. Reports now reveal that she and her father, Shakti Kapoor, have bought a high-end apartment in Mumbai.

Shraddha Kapoor acquires another luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth ₹6.24 crore

As per GQ India reports, Shakti Kapoor and his daughter Shraddha have purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹6.24 crore in Mumbai. The property in the prestigious Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower was registered on 13 January 2025. Spanning 1,042.73 square feet, the apartment includes two spacious balconies, with a per square foot rate of ₹59,875.

Glyder Buildcon Realtors Private Limited sold the property, but neither the actors nor the real estate developer have commented. The Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower is renowned for its breathtaking views of the racecourse and the sea, offering 2- and 3-bedroom apartments. It has become one of the most desirable addresses in Mumbai’s luxury real estate market.

Shraddha Kapoor rents a new flat for a whopping amount

A few weeks back, Shraddha Kapoor currently resides with her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure in a prime location in Mumbai. The actress has reportedly secured another property in a premium location in Juhu.