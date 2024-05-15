Advertisement

Actor Shamita Shetty recently underwent surgery for endometriosis, a condition she has been battling with. She took to her Instagram handle to share her health update. Not just that, but she also talked about the importance of regular check-ups and precautions.

Shamita Shetty's health update

In a video shared on Tuesday from her hospital bed, Shamita can be seen having a conversation with her sister, Shilpa Shetty, about endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. The video starts with Shamita wearing a surgical cap and sitting on the hospital bed, while Shilpa asks her, "kya hua" (what happened)? Shamita reveals her struggle with endometriosis and urges women to take care of themselves as many may be dealing with similar conditions without realising it.

She advises women to research endometriosis, stressing that it can be present without their knowledge. Shamita highlights the pain and discomfort associated with the condition. Before her surgery, Shamita shares that pain in the body serves a purpose, urging others to listen to their bodies. Shilpa concludes the video by saying, "Swasth raho mast raho" (stay healthy, stay happy).

Shamita Shetty file photo | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, she captioned her post, "Did you know that almost 40 % of women suffer from Endometriosis.. and most of us are unaware of this disease!!! I want to thank both my doctors , my gynac dr Neeta Warty and my Gp dr Sunita Banerjee for not stopping til they found out the root cause of my pain! Now that I’ve had this disease surgically removed I’m looking forward to good health n now more physically pain free days ! 💪🏻☺️❤️🧿."

Celebs send their best wishes to Shamita

Soon after Shamita shared her video from the hospital, celebs took to her comments section to shower her with well wishes. Dia Mirza wrote, "Love and healing Shamita ❤️." Meanwhile, Bipasha wrote, "Take care. Heal fast."