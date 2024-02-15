Updated February 15th, 2024 at 10:25 IST
Shankar Mahadevan Croons Devotional Song At Abu Dhabi's BAPS Mandir Inauguration
Shankar Mahadevan expressed his excitement about attending the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Mandir in Abu Dhabi by singing.
- Entertainment
- 3 min read
Shankar Mahadevan attended the inauguration of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. After attending the ceremony, Shankar expressed his happiness and called it a historic moment.
Shankar Mahadevan charms the audience with his melodious voice
The music composer, in an interview with ANI, opened up about his experience of attending the inauguration of the temple in Abu Dabhi and crooned a song to share his excitement. He sang Akshardham Sanatanam Stuti.
Before crooning, Mahadevan expressed his excitement and said, "This is an extremely happy moment for India and all Indians all over the world. This is a historic moment in our lives where we are going to witness a Mandir which is so magnificent and spiritual coming on a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our PM Narendra Modi can execute this."
The inauguration ceremony witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heartfelt commitment to the service of the motherland, as he expressed, "I worship Maa Bharti. parmatma ne mujhe jitna samay dia hai uska har pal Maa Bharti kay liye hai'..." He added, "UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times."
Shankar Mahadevan on Grammy win
Earlier this month, the veteran music composer and Zakir Hussain's Shakti band won the Best Global Music Album award at the Grammys 2024. Expressing his gratitude for winning his first-ever Grammy, he shared a heartfelt note with a string of photos and said that he never imagined that a band from where he learnt his music would eventually win a Grammy.
He wrote alongside a picture where he is seen posing with a golden gramophone: "WE DID IT. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which I can easily say that dreams do come true.
“Shakti was a dream which came true! Thank you Almighty for making this happen! It's truly ‘THIS MOMENT.’”
