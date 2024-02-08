English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Shankar Mahadevan Reflects On His Grammy Win, Says It Took Him 25 Years To Achieve This

Shankar Mahadevan was elated as his and Ustad Zakir Hussain's fusion band named Shakti won a Grammy award this year. The award ceremony was held in Los Angeles.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shankar Mahadevan at airport
Shankar Mahadevan at airport | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shankar Mahadevan was elated as his and Ustad Zakir Hussain's fusion band named Shakti won a Grammy award this year. They won the Best Global Music Album award at Grammys 2024. The award ceremony was held in Los Angeles.

 

Shankar Mahadevan expresses gratitude on Grammy win

Upon arriving in India on Thursday, Shankar Mahadeva while talking to the media expressed his happiness. He told ANI, "This is a very special moment for me and my band members...for me it's a dream come true... After touring for 25 years we got this Grammy..."

Advertisement

Also, recently Mahadevan took to Instagram, and shared a couple of pictures in which he could be seen posing with the Grammy award. He also penned a gratitude note that reads, "WE DID IT. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which i can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! thank you Almighty for making this happen! It's truly "THIS MOMENT."

Advertisement

 

Shankar Mahadevan's acceptance speech

In an acceptance speech, Mahadevan said, "Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. India, we are proud of you." His shout-out to the nation evoked a loud cheer from the crowd. Mahadevan also thanked his wife for her constant support.

"Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to," he added.
The group also features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan. At the ceremony, Shakti band competed with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido. This Moment album was released on June 30 last year. The 66th edition of Grammys held at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI's repo rate stance

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Enzo Fernandez scores a stunning freekick goal against Aston Villa

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  4. NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan Elections: Mobile Phone Services Suspended

    World24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement