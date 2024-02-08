Advertisement

Shankar Mahadevan was elated as his and Ustad Zakir Hussain's fusion band named Shakti won a Grammy award this year. They won the Best Global Music Album award at Grammys 2024. The award ceremony was held in Los Angeles.

Shankar Mahadevan expresses gratitude on Grammy win

Upon arriving in India on Thursday, Shankar Mahadeva while talking to the media expressed his happiness. He told ANI, "This is a very special moment for me and my band members...for me it's a dream come true... After touring for 25 years we got this Grammy..."

Advertisement

#WATCH | Mumbai: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, whose band Shakti, with Zakir Hussain, won Best Global Music Album at Grammys 2024 shares joy, says, "This is a very special moment for me and my band members...for me it's a dream come true... After touring for 25 years we got… pic.twitter.com/0vu2MX2Hdr — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Also, recently Mahadevan took to Instagram, and shared a couple of pictures in which he could be seen posing with the Grammy award. He also penned a gratitude note that reads, "WE DID IT. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which i can easily say that dreams do come true. Shakti was a dream which came true! thank you Almighty for making this happen! It's truly "THIS MOMENT."

Advertisement

Shankar Mahadevan's acceptance speech

In an acceptance speech, Mahadevan said, "Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. India, we are proud of you." His shout-out to the nation evoked a loud cheer from the crowd. Mahadevan also thanked his wife for her constant support.

"Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to," he added.

The group also features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan. At the ceremony, Shakti band competed with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido. This Moment album was released on June 30 last year. The 66th edition of Grammys held at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)