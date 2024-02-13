Advertisement

Shankar Mahadevan, who recently brought Grammys to India, shared his first reaction when his name was announced.

In a conversation with PTI, Mahadevan said, "These kinds of feelings can’t be described in words because it’s a matter of honour and privilege. The Grammys stage is the epitome of world music recognition. I was very happy and blessed to be a small part of this recognition and the fact that Indian music was appreciated worldwide. That’s a great feeling. I’d like to thank god for giving me this opportunity."

He added, "You’re completely blacked out when the name is announced. You have to walk that whole passage and go up the stage,” Shankar Mahadevan, part of the music composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, said. “But it is a feeling of relief because the tension of waiting for the prize to be announced, even during a small school award function, really kills you."