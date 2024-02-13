Advertisement

Shankar Mahadevan is on cloud nine ever since he won his first Grammy. Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain form the fusion band Shakti, which won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for This Moment. Following his Grammy win, Shankar Mahadevan opened up about his future plans.

Shankar Mahadevan teases future projects

In an interview with PTI, Shankar Mahadevan revealed that he will be working on multiple feature films. Some of them include OTT projects. Meanwhile, Shankar said that after his Grammy win, several international projects came his way. He said, "A lot of international collaborations are being planned, especially after the Grammy Awards... You get to know a lot of stuff. Those are possibilities where you can venture into and give it to the world."

How did Shankar Mahadevan feel after winning his first Grammy?

During the same interview, Shankar Mahadevan claimed that he completely blacked out at Los Angeles' Crypto.Com auditorium when his band Shakti's This Moment was announced as the winner of best global music album, earning him his first Grammy. "The Grammys stage is the epitome of world music recognition. I was very happy and blessed to be a small part of this recognition and the fact that Indian music was appreciated worldwide. That's a great feeling. I'd like to thank god for giving me this opportunity," he said.

Shankar Mahadevan further added, "You're completely blacked out when the name is announced. You have to walk that whole passage and go up the stage." It was also a coincidence that Shankar Mahadevan's Grammy win and his biography The Musical Maverick were released on the same day, February 5. The book was written by Ashis Ghatak and published by Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd.