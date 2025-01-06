Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh Roasts Influencer 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja, Says 'Aaj Kal Har Influencer Ko...'

Shark Tank India is all set to return with its fourth season on Monday, 6 January. This season will feature some new additions to the panel of investors, including the latest 'shark,' Kunal Bahl, who already appears to clash with returning investor Aman Gupta. To build anticipation, the creators have been releasing short promo videos, giving fans a glimpse of the upcoming drama and excitement. In one of the recent promos, popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja is seen pitching his protein brand on the show. Vineeta Singh’s witty remark during his pitch has sparked a lively discussion in the comments section.

Vineeta Singh’s quick-witted reply to Gaurav Taneja’s remark goes viral

The official Shark Tank India page shared a four-minute promotional video featuring popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, who pitches his whey protein brand. Taneja’s partner shared their impressive achievement, revealing sales of ₹1 crore in just one hour, even though the website was password-protected. Aman Gupta praised their success, saying, “That is a dream for a lot of businesses,” while Vineeta Singh reacted with amazement, exclaiming, “Oh my God.”

During his pitch, Taneja remarked, “Shark, Aaj kal har founder ko influencer banne ka kida aa gya hai (these days every founder seems to have the urge to become an influencer).”

Vineeta Singh’s witty response stole the spotlight as she replied, “Aur influencer ko founder banne ka (And influencers seem to want to become founders).”

Fans shared mixed reactions after Sugar Cosmetics founder trolled Flying Beast

The post quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions. One user commented, “yeh to shark tank ka promotion ho gaya,” while another added, “lol Vineeta trying to roast the roaster.” A supportive comment read, “So true, har influencer apna brand kholra hai.”

Flying beast Gaurav Taneja | Image: X