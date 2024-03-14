Advertisement

Sharon Osbourne is infamously known for her candidness. Recently, the TV personality talked about her husband Ozzy Osbourne's behaviour during their family's iconic reality show, The Osbournes. The revelation came during Sharon's stint as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K.

What did Sharon Osbourne say about her husband?

During a recent episode of the show, Sharon didn't hold back and disclosed Ozzy's fondness for marijuana throughout the filming of The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005 on MTV. Speaking candidly, Sharon said, "He was stoned on every episode," and added that Ozzy was never sober during the filming period.

Sharon Osbourne with Ozzy Osbourne | Image: X

Furthermore, Sharon disclosed that Ozzy has never actually watched a single episode of their reality show and has no intention of doing so.

This isn't the first time the Osbournes have been open about Ozzy's marijuana use

The couple co-hosts The Osbournes Podcast, where they have previously discussed the topic. In a past episode, Sharon even revealed a humorous anecdote about hiding Ozzy's stash during a vacation to discourage his smoking habit.

When Ozzy Osbourne spoke about their own reality show

Ozzy himself has reflected on the challenges of starring in a reality show and described it as intrusive and sometimes overwhelming. He confessed on their podcast that the constant presence of cameras in their home made him feel unsettled, even wishing for a private space away from the prying lenses.

Reflecting on his experience, Ozzy admitted that the scrutiny of being constantly watched took its toll, admitting it made him feel "a bit crazy at times." He said, “At the time, I said I wanted a safe room where I could go and pick my nose and squeeze a zit if I wanted to without being on camera, and they had a f---ing camera in there. When you’ve got hidden cameras, you start to freak out.”