×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

It's controversial/ Sharon Osbourne Says Husband Ozzy Was 'Stoned' On Every Episode Of The Osbournes

Sharon Osbourne has once again spoken about her husband Ozzy Osbourne's drug fiasco and revealed that he used to be never sober.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sharon Osbourne is infamously known for her candidness. Recently, the TV personality talked about her husband Ozzy Osbourne's behaviour during their family's iconic reality show, The Osbournes. The revelation came during Sharon's stint as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K.

What did Sharon Osbourne say about her husband?

During a recent episode of the show, Sharon didn't hold back and disclosed Ozzy's fondness for marijuana throughout the filming of The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005 on MTV. Speaking candidly, Sharon said, "He was stoned on every episode," and added that Ozzy was never sober during the filming period.

 

Sharon Osbourne with Ozzy Osbourne | Image: X

 

Furthermore, Sharon disclosed that Ozzy has never actually watched a single episode of their reality show and has no intention of doing so.

Advertisement

This isn't the first time the Osbournes have been open about Ozzy's marijuana use

The couple co-hosts The Osbournes Podcast, where they have previously discussed the topic. In a past episode, Sharon even revealed a humorous anecdote about hiding Ozzy's stash during a vacation to discourage his smoking habit.

Advertisement

When Ozzy Osbourne spoke about their own reality show

Ozzy himself has reflected on the challenges of starring in a reality show and described it as intrusive and sometimes overwhelming. He confessed on their podcast that the constant presence of cameras in their home made him feel unsettled, even wishing for a private space away from the prying lenses.

Advertisement

 

Sharon Osbourne with Ozzy Osbourne | Image: X

 

Reflecting on his experience, Ozzy admitted that the scrutiny of being constantly watched took its toll, admitting it made him feel "a bit crazy at times." He said,  “At the time, I said I wanted a safe room where I could go and pick my nose and squeeze a zit if I wanted to without being on camera, and they had a f---ing camera in there. When you’ve got hidden cameras, you start to freak out.”

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 21:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

2 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

7 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

9 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

11 minutes ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

12 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

14 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

15 minutes ago
spaceX Musk

Data of Starship lost?

23 minutes ago
OTT platform (representative image)

OTT Censorship Necessary?

26 minutes ago
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Calls Out Ozzy

29 minutes ago
Long queues at Petrol Pumps

Petrol Diesel Prices

31 minutes ago
The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

32 minutes ago
Real Life Story Of Najeeb

Real Life Story Of Najeeb

33 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

38 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

‘Trade Connect’ update

an hour ago
EC Uploads Electoral Bonds Data by SBI, Check the Full List of Donors Here

EC Releases Donors List

an hour ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

an hour ago
Gautam Gambhir

GG gets hero's welcome

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News7 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo