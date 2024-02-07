English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

It's controversial/ Sharon Osbourne Who Once Took Weight Loss Drug Now Wants To Gain Some Pounds: Be Careful...

Popular actress Sharon Osbourne who once took Ozempic drugs to lose weight has now revealed wanting to gain some pounds because she has become ' too skinny'.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The 71-year-old reality television veteran Sharon Osbourne in a recent interview reveals that she stands firm in her decision to take Ozempic, a weight loss drug that has gained popularity among Hollywood stars. Despite shedding 40 lbs with the injections, Sharon expresses contentment with her choice and she has no regrets however she desires to regain a fuller figure.

Sharon Osbourne says she doesn’t regret taking weight loss drugs

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, she shared, “I don’t regret it. Everything with weight with me was, ‘I want it now.’ The injections that I was on worked, but it just seems that now I can’t put anything on really.” Despite her satisfaction, Sharon wishes she could add 10 pounds back to her frame but has been unsuccessful in doing so.

Sharon Osbourne | Image: IMDb

As reported by Female First UK, Sharon initially took Ozempic injections for four months in an attempt to shed 30 lbs, facing unpleasant side effects. Recounting her experience on The Talk, she mentioned feeling nauseous and having an upset stomach during the initial months.

Advertisement

Six months later, Sharon revealed she weighed under 100 lbs and added, “I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100lbs, and I don’t want to be. Be careful what you wish for.”

Sharon Osbourne | Image: Pinkvilla

Sharon Osbourne warned teenagers against the side effects of Ozempic 

Sharon also issued a warning against administering the weight-loss drug to teenagers addressing its potential for abuse. She said, “You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight, and now I’ve lost 42 lbs and I can’t afford to lose any more.”

In another statement on Good Morning Britain, Sharon disclosed her husband Ozzy Osbourne's disapproval of her slimmer frame and said, “Ozzy doesn’t like it. He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true.”

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Army Jawan Beaten, Stripped, Turban Tossed at Chandigarh Police Station?

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement