The 71-year-old reality television veteran Sharon Osbourne in a recent interview reveals that she stands firm in her decision to take Ozempic, a weight loss drug that has gained popularity among Hollywood stars. Despite shedding 40 lbs with the injections, Sharon expresses contentment with her choice and she has no regrets however she desires to regain a fuller figure.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, she shared, “I don’t regret it. Everything with weight with me was, ‘I want it now.’ The injections that I was on worked, but it just seems that now I can’t put anything on really.” Despite her satisfaction, Sharon wishes she could add 10 pounds back to her frame but has been unsuccessful in doing so.

As reported by Female First UK, Sharon initially took Ozempic injections for four months in an attempt to shed 30 lbs, facing unpleasant side effects. Recounting her experience on The Talk, she mentioned feeling nauseous and having an upset stomach during the initial months.

Six months later, Sharon revealed she weighed under 100 lbs and added, “I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100lbs, and I don’t want to be. Be careful what you wish for.”

Sharon Osbourne warned teenagers against the side effects of Ozempic

Sharon also issued a warning against administering the weight-loss drug to teenagers addressing its potential for abuse. She said, “You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight, and now I’ve lost 42 lbs and I can’t afford to lose any more.”

In another statement on Good Morning Britain, Sharon disclosed her husband Ozzy Osbourne's disapproval of her slimmer frame and said, “Ozzy doesn’t like it. He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true.”