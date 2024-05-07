Advertisement

While much is going on around the world, the majority of the attention is focused on the Met Gala 2024, which took place in the West today. This year, celebrities from all over the world walked the prestigious red carpet with the Garden of Time theme. With Zendaya in a position of power, we also saw Alia Bhatt walk the carpet in her exquisite Sabyasachi outfit. However, as this mega event unfolded, a distressing situation on the other side of the same world shook everyone to the core. Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has now spoken out about the situation, accusing the Met of turning a blind eye to the atrocities taking place in Gaza.

Shekhar Kapur calls out Met Gala

Shekhar Kapur used his Instagram handle to question the elites about the world they live in. He also criticised the media for failing to show the protests that took place outside the Met Museum. In his lengthy post, which included a photo of Zendaya from the Met Gala 2024 and a photo of children from Gaza, he wrote, "Please do see both the completely contrasting pics in this post.. For as I was watching a documentary on children begging for food in Gaza and the threat of severe famine there, the other channel was showing the glitz, glamour and over the top fashion madness of the Met Gala in New York."

Shekhar Kapur shares Zendaya's photo | Image: Shekhar Kapur/Instagram

He further wrote, "If you flip between the two pics .. you’ll get the feeling that the starving little kid is looking up to Zendaya ..It’s a struggle. It tears you apart. Which world do you live in ?Is it ok for there to be two acceptable realities of the same world ?Of course the channels did not show the protests going on outside the Met Gala at the same time. For the absolute Sanctity of this event must be hidden from the real world outside."

Shekhar Kapur shares photo of children from Gaza | Image: Shekhar Kapur/Instagram

Shekhar Kapur concluded, "Yet.. I have to question myself .. I am not starving .. yet am not far from those that are .. as I am sure most reading this post are not either ..Would I not go to the Met Gala if I was invited ? I am asking myself these questions a lot these days .. my film Paani is a true representation of this conflict .. both these could be images from that film.. why is the film not being made ?I tried to .. maybe I did not try hard enough .."

About Met Gala 2024

The theme of MET Gala 2024 was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Unlike previous themes, this year's focus was to revive unique garments from various centuries, offering a novel perspective to fashion enthusiasts. While the gala celebrated the Costume Institute's new exhibition, the dress code for the red carpet was The Garden of Time.