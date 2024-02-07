English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Shraddha Kapoor Gives Bridesmaid Goals As She Grooves At Friends Wedding

Shraddha Kapoor recently attended her friend's wedding. She can be seen performing bridesmaid duties at the ceremony whilst enjoying herself to the fullest.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor photos from the wedding of her friend | Image:Shraddha Kapoor FC/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor recently took part in the wedding ceremony of one of her best friends. The actress can be seen performing bridesmaid duties at the ceremony whilst enjoying herself to the fullest. Photos and videos of the actress from the celebrations have been doing rounds on social media. 

Shraddha Kapoor exudes style as she painters lehenga with sneakers 

Shraddha Kapoor attended the pre-wedding ceremonies of her best friend recently. The actress turned bridesmaid for her friend and danced her heart out to enjoy the festivities. In a vidoe doing rounds on social media, she can be seen dressed in a pink floral lehenga and grooving to a Bollywood song. 


However, what caught the attention of social media users was the footwear donned by Shraddha. On the mehendi or sangeet night, the Stree actress paired the lehenga with a sports shoe which perfectly blended comfort with style. In one of the video, Shraddha can also be seen grooving to her song Cham Cham from the film ABCD. 

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor to reprise her role in Stree2

The actress took time out from the shoot of her upcoming film Stree 2 to attend the wedding of her friend. The highly-anticipated Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which is the sequel to the sleeper hit Stree, has been making waves among fans since its announcement.  On July 11, the makers officially announced the commencement of the Stree 2 shoot, along with releasing the theme of the movie. But, unlike the prequel, which had a message 'O stree kal aana', it has been replaced with 'O stree raksha karna'.

Advertisement

Along with the video, the makers wrote, "Ek baar phir Chanderi mein phaila aatank! Stree 2 filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh - August 2024!" The first Stree garnered critical acclaim and became a surprise box-office success, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the franchise. Directed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.
(With inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  2. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories27 minutes ago

  3. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  4. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement