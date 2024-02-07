Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor recently took part in the wedding ceremony of one of her best friends. The actress can be seen performing bridesmaid duties at the ceremony whilst enjoying herself to the fullest. Photos and videos of the actress from the celebrations have been doing rounds on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor exudes style as she painters lehenga with sneakers

Shraddha Kapoor attended the pre-wedding ceremonies of her best friend recently. The actress turned bridesmaid for her friend and danced her heart out to enjoy the festivities. In a vidoe doing rounds on social media, she can be seen dressed in a pink floral lehenga and grooving to a Bollywood song.

#ShraddhaKapoor dancing on Cham Cham 🫶 How beautiful she is looking 🥹 pic.twitter.com/f2FCQWnjTB — TANISHQ (@shivam_tanishq) January 17, 2024



However, what caught the attention of social media users was the footwear donned by Shraddha. On the mehendi or sangeet night, the Stree actress paired the lehenga with a sports shoe which perfectly blended comfort with style. In one of the video, Shraddha can also be seen grooving to her song Cham Cham from the film ABCD.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor to reprise her role in Stree2

The actress took time out from the shoot of her upcoming film Stree 2 to attend the wedding of her friend. The highly-anticipated Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which is the sequel to the sleeper hit Stree, has been making waves among fans since its announcement. On July 11, the makers officially announced the commencement of the Stree 2 shoot, along with releasing the theme of the movie. But, unlike the prequel, which had a message 'O stree kal aana', it has been replaced with 'O stree raksha karna'.

Advertisement

Along with the video, the makers wrote, "Ek baar phir Chanderi mein phaila aatank! Stree 2 filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh - August 2024!" The first Stree garnered critical acclaim and became a surprise box-office success, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the franchise. Directed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.

(With inputs from IANS)