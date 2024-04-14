Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor recently made headlines after her lookalike was spotted in the audience during a recent IPL match. The viral photo featured the mysterious girl enjoying the cricket match, instantly drawing comparisons to the Stree star. The resemblance was so uncanny that Shraddha herself shared the photo on her social media handle.

Shraddha Kapoor's lookalike steals the spotlight

During the intense face-off between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 11, all eyes shifted to the face of the mystery girl looking like Shraddha Kapoor, sparking a wave of curiosity and excitement among netizens. Responding to the viral photo, Shraddha Kapoor shared it on her Instagram Stories with a playful caption, "Arey, main hi toh hoon!" accompanied by a laughing emoji. Shraddha's post quickly garnered attention, with fans expressing their amazement.

Shraddha Kapoor's post | Image: Instagram

Other celebrities and their lookalikes

Over the years, we've seen a lot of celebrities and their lookalikes and we are not talking about comedians who dress up as celebrities and impersonate them, but real people who look exactly alike.

Alia Bhatt's viral photo | Image: Instagram

Meet Celesti Bairagey, a television actress who has stunned the nation, particularly Alia Bhatt's fans, with her uncanny resemblance to her.

Aishwarya Rai file photo | Image: Instagram

Remember Sneha Ullal, who made her debut with Lucky in 2005. Her striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai stunned everyone back at the time.

Anushka Sharma file photo | Image: Instagram

Anushka Sharma has also found a doppelganger in American singer Julia Michaels. Except for the colour of their hair, they appear to be very similar.

Deepika Padukone file photo | Image: Instagram

Netizens have even found Deepika Padukone's doppelganger. Meet Kolkata-based digital creator Rijuta Ghosh Deb, who has an uncanny resemblance to the actress.