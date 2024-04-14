×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Shraddha Kapoor's Lookalike At IPL Match Steals Spotlight, Actress Reacts

During the face-off between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, all eyes shifted to the face of the mystery girl looking like Shraddha Kapoor.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor recently made headlines after her lookalike was spotted in the audience during a recent IPL match. The viral photo featured the mysterious girl enjoying the cricket match, instantly drawing comparisons to the Stree star. The resemblance was so uncanny that Shraddha herself shared the photo on her social media handle.

Shraddha Kapoor's lookalike steals the spotlight

During the intense face-off between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 11, all eyes shifted to the face of the mystery girl looking like Shraddha Kapoor, sparking a wave of curiosity and excitement among netizens. Responding to the viral photo, Shraddha Kapoor shared it on her Instagram Stories with a playful caption, "Arey, main hi toh hoon!" accompanied by a laughing emoji. Shraddha's post quickly garnered attention, with fans expressing their amazement.

 

Shraddha Kapoor's post | Image: Instagram

 

Other celebrities and their lookalikes

Over the years, we've seen a lot of celebrities and their lookalikes and we are not talking about comedians who dress up as celebrities and impersonate them, but real people who look exactly alike.

 

Alia Bhatt's viral photo | Image: Instagram

 

Meet Celesti Bairagey, a television actress who has stunned the nation, particularly Alia Bhatt's fans, with her uncanny resemblance to her.

Advertisement

 

Aishwarya Rai file photo | Image: Instagram

 

Remember Sneha Ullal, who made her debut with Lucky in 2005. Her striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai stunned everyone back at the time.

 

Anushka Sharma file photo | Image: Instagram

 

Anushka Sharma has also found a doppelganger in American singer Julia Michaels. Except for the colour of their hair, they appear to be very similar.

Advertisement

 

Deepika Padukone file photo | Image: Instagram

 

Netizens have even found Deepika Padukone's doppelganger. Meet Kolkata-based digital creator Rijuta Ghosh Deb, who has an uncanny resemblance to the actress. 

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

4 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

5 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

7 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

7 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

8 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

8 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

10 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

10 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

11 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

11 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

11 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

11 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

13 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

16 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

17 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

18 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

19 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo