Updated March 1st, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Shraddha Kapoor, Rahul Mody Make Relationship Official As Duo Jet Off To Jamnagar?

Shraddha Kapoor and screenwriter Rahul Mody have been rumoured to be dating since last year. The duo was seen jetting off to Jamnagar on Friday.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shradhha Kapoor, Rahul Mody
Shradhha Kapoor, Rahul Mody | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend, screenwriter Rahul Mody were seen jetting off to Jamnagar, Gujarat for the 3-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. One of the highlights of the grand gala is Rihanna's mini concert, for which the pop star is reportedly charging $6.3 million. Shraddha and Rahul's relationship came into the limelight last year and it seems like they are taking it a step further by attending a public event together. 

Shraddha with Rahul Mody at Mumbai airport | Image: Varinder Chawla

Shraddha avoids posing with her rumoured beau

Shraddha Kapoor, at the Mumbai airport, avoided posing with Rahul Mody, but they were snapped at the entryway. The Stree actress opted for a casual look, rocking a simple white T-shirt and baggy beige trousers. She completed her look with mid-parted hairstyle and a handbag.  

Shraddha Kapoor at Mumbai airport | Image: Varinder Chawla

 With this outing, it seems like Shraddha and Rahul Mody are making their relationship official. 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 14:00 IST

