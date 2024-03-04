Advertisement

Gujarat’s Jamnagar witnessed a sea of star-studded romance as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations transformed into a red-carpet affair for B-town relationships. The grand bash witnessed the official confirmation of not one, but four celebrity couples. Check the list here:-

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

The charming duo of Shraddha and writer Rahul Mody made their debut as a couple to grace the event. Rumoured to be dating since 2023, their appearance at the pre-wedding bash made the speculations much clearer.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Speculation surrounding Janhvi's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya reached its peak as the duo made a striking appearance at the event, hand-in-hand. Despite never confirming their relationship publicly, their affectionate gestures during the celebrations hinted at a blossoming romance.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday

The latest love birds in the town Aditya and Ananya are known for their frequent appearances together. The duo also showcased their affection openly at the celebrations. From posing for photographs to dancing together, this couple also seemingly confirmed their relationship status.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

Archies co-stars Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made a statement as they appreciated each other during the performances, subtly announcing their relationship to the world. The duo have been in the pool of dating rumours for a long time now.

What more do we know about Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash?

Following their engagement at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan on December 29, 2022, Anant and Radhika continued their wedding festivities with an official engagement ceremony at the Ambanis' Mumbai residence on January 19 last year. The pre-wedding celebrations commenced on February 16 in Jamnagar with the Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony, followed by another set of festivities at their Jamnagar residence from March 1 to 3. The couple will tie the knot on July 12 this year.