Shraddha Kapoor has been in the news due to her rumoured relationship with film writer Rahul Mody for quite some time now. Their romance rumours intensified after the actress posted a photo showing off her 'R' pendant. In recent news, Shraddha’s astute fans have noticed parallels between her recent photo from her mountain getaway with Rahul’s Instagram post. Fans discovered that the couple shared images with the same mountain backdrop.

Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody spend quality time together

Shraddha posted a photo of herself on a couch with gorgeous mountains in the background, about a month ago. The keen-eyed admirers didn't take long to spot a photo that Rahul Mody's sister Sonika had posted on her account. Rahul was seen posing in a similar background. Soon, fans shared their opinions in the comment section.

One of the fans wrote, “Peeche ka view kahin dekha dekha hai(ifykyk).” Another one added, “Hope we are invited to the wedding.” A third one said, “Ohhhh peeche ka view same same kyu lag raha hai.” another stated, “God I am so happy for them.”

What sparked Shraddha-Rahul's relationship rumours?

Last year, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at a dinner outing in Mumbai with Rahul Mody who was the writer of her movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This sparked rumours that the duo are dating. Later, Shraddha and Rahul were seen coming out of Juhu PVR after watching a movie.

While both of them have made a conscious effort to keep their relationship private, reports have suggested that Shraddha and Rahul are getting quite serious about their relationship.